Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 200,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $390,691.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $29.31 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

