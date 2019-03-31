Barclays Downgrades BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (BZQIY) to Equal Weight

BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

About BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services in Israel. The company operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television. It offers basic telephony services on domestic telephone lines, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; broadband Internet access infrastructure services; transmission and data-communication services to business customers and communications providers; virtual server services, Bcloud and Bcyber services; smart home, business, and city services; IP Centrex, a private virtual PBX services; and B144 services, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, Wi-Fi, SMS, BCAM, and remote backup.

