Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives C$83.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.82.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

BNS traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.14. 3,677,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,861. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.08%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

