Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 509,581 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Alkermes worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alkermes by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.29 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,262.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $32,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,244,560. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alkermes from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

