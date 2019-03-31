Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,998 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 256,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Josef Matosevic sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $165,434.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 71.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

