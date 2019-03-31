Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 240,560 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.81% of New Media Investment Group worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Media Investment Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Media Investment Group during the third quarter worth $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NEWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NEWM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Media Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 2.73%. New Media Investment Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

