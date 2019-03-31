Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Restoration Hardware (RH)

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $102.95 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 343.98%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.