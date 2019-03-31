Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,475 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.62% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $29.83 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-99475-shares-of-first-trust-nasdaq-rising-dividend-achievers-rdvy.html.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.