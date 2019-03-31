Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.94% of Radian Group worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 491.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Radian Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.74 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/bank-of-america-corp-de-grows-stake-in-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.