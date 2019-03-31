Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $763,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

