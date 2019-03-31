Bancolombia SA (CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 298,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,799. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

