Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
NYSE BBD opened at $10.91 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.
