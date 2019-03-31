Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,286,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,733,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,049 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,111,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,864,000 after purchasing an additional 993,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,401.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/ball-co-bll-stake-decreased-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.