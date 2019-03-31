Ball Co. (BLL) Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Ball by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

BLL stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

