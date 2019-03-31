B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

BTG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $22,849,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in B2Gold by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,359 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,219 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 2,742.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,088,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,190 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

