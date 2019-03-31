Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe the P4 study will position Natesto® as the only TRT treatment that does NOT impair male fertility. This will provide Natesto® with further meaningful clinical differentiation, in addition to its lacking a Black Box warning relating to transference carried by existing TRT topical treatments. Pre-open, Aytu BioScience provided an enrollment update regarding its ongoing Phase 4 spermatogenesis study evaluating the affect of Natesto® on sperm production in men with hypogonadism, specifically evaluating sperm concentration, sperm motility, and total sperm count. To date, the Company has enrolled 56 in the study, exceeding its initial targeted enrollment of 40. The study is being conducted by Dr.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. Equities analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.