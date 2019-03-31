Avnet (AVT) Stake Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Avnet were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $43.37 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

