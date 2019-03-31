Avista Corp (AVA) Position Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avista by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $59,405.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,396 shares in the company, valued at $99,050.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,250 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Avista stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Avista had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $372.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

