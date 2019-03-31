Avesoro Resources (ASO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Avesoro Resources Inc (TSE:ASO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 23100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01.

Avesoro Resources (TSE:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avesoro Resources Inc will post 0.0399999973443985 EPS for the current year.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

