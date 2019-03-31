Autonio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,287.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Autonio has a total market cap of $685,069.00 and $119,287.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00425320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01584779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00242577 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,478,324 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

