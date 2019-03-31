Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 362.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,624 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $111.23 and a 52-week high of $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

