Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 190.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Autoliv worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Lancaster Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autoliv by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.02.

ALV opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/autoliv-inc-alv-shares-bought-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.