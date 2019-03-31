AU Optronics (AUO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AU Optronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

AUO stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.72. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that AU Optronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AU Optronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,254,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,591,000 after acquiring an additional 665,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AU Optronics in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in AU Optronics in the third quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AU Optronics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AU Optronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 586,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.