Atwater Malick LLC Buys Shares of 4,029 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2467 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

