AT Bancorp Has $23.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

AT Bancorp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of AT Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/at-bancorp-has-23-18-million-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.