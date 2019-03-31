Aston Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (ATX)

Aston (CURRENCY:ATX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Aston has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $0.00 worth of Aston was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aston has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Aston token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aston

Aston (ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2016. Aston’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,000,000 tokens. Aston’s official Twitter account is @aston_company . The official website for Aston is www.aston.company

Buying and Selling Aston

Aston can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aston should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aston using one of the exchanges listed above.

