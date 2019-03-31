Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $42.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

