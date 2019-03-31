Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 984 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 984 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/aspire-private-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-984-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.