ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $137.00.

Arkema SA provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes.

