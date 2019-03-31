Aries Wealth Management Acquires 87 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,941 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Facebook by 16,836.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $432,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $278,939,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,961 shares of company stock worth $62,345,193 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $480.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

