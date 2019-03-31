Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. National Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

