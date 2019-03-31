Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $33.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $50.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $141.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.49 million to $150.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.13 million, with estimates ranging from $146.26 million to $169.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 202,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,423. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

