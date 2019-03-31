Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arconic by 1,764.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Arconic by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after purchasing an additional 653,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

