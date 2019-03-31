Arbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $182.08 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $255,201.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,211 shares of company stock worth $3,498,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

