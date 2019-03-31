Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 262,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 98,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/arbor-wealth-management-llc-sells-226-shares-of-ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.