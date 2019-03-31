ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ARBITRAGE token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $427,342.00 and approximately $72,161.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000614 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,525,203 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co . ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

