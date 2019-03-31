ARbit (ARB) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. ARbit has a total market cap of $3,557.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARbit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARbit has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ARbit

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

