Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

APTO stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

