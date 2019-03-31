Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,610 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $6,711,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 96,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Apple by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 91,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-chickasaw-capital-management-llc.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.