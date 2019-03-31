Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,985,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a current ratio of 38.08. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

