APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 186,500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

PPG opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

