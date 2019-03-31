APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 10,000 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $33,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMK opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Torchmark news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $649,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561 over the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

