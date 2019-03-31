APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Atmos Energy worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

