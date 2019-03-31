APG Asset Management N.V. Has $39.19 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.99 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

