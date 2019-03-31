Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, better known as Aimco, have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Concurrent to fourth-quarter 2018 earnings, it announced special dividends on account of expected taxable gains from the 2019 property sales. To neutralize the dilutive impact of shares that will be issued as special dividend, Aimco announced a reverse stock split of outstanding shares. Notably, elevated levels of apartment deliveries in a number of the company’s markets are expected to impact its rent growth. Further, non-core asset dispositions are expected to result in earnings dilution in the near term. Nonetheless, efforts to improve portfolio mix through property sales and reinvesting the proceeds in accretive acquisitions, capital enhancements and redevelopments bodes well.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Apartment Investment and Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE AIV opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,006,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $39,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

