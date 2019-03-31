Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.09) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Antofagasta to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 882.86 ($11.54).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 966 ($12.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

