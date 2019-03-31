Antimatter (ANTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $214.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Antimatter has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Antimatter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Antimatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antimatter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00422096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01577405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00239968 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007076 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Antimatter Profile

Antimatter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antimatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antimatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.