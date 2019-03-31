ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Position Decreased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for about 1.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $133,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,920,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.99 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

