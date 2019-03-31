ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

