Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of $302.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

